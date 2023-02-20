UNICEF seeks to help children affected by Ukraine-Russia war

UNICEF is seeking to help children affected by the Russia-Ukraine war, and a representative said President Biden's visit was received well.

LVIV, Ukraine (WLS) -- President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine came one year after Russia invaded the country.

The humanitarian crisis continues in Ukraine.

UNICEF representative James Elder has been in and out of Ukraine for months.

He joined ABC7 Chicago live from Lviv, Ukraine Monday.

SEE MORE: Biden makes surprise Ukraine visit, signaling strong US support in fight against Russia

Elder said Biden's visit was largely received positively, as Ukrainians worry the world is forgetting their plight.

He said day-to-day life in Ukraine remains terrifying, as attacks are constant. Schools and hospitals are devastated, as are children's mental health and Ukrainians' finances.

UNICEF's focus is on children.

Visit UNICEF.org for more information.