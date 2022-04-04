Ukrainians in Chicago worried as they share stories of alleged Russian atrocities, war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (WLS) -- Those in the Chicago area with connections to Ukraine are dealing with feelings of anger, worry and helplessness as they are keep a constant watch on war developments.Chicagoans with connections to Ukraine are sometimes up several times in the night to see what's happening. The worry is exhausting."You want to know where the artillery strike was," Victoria Cooper said. "Was it the building you grew up in? Was anyone you know affected and scrambling for information?"Cooper said she only sleeps three hours at a time."I feel a whole array from extreme anger to numbness to helplessness," she said.Seeing the recent reports of atrocities in Bucha, Cooper said relatives and friends told her similar stories, and stories of teenage girls being sexually assaulted by Russian soldiers.Cooper said her goddaughter was able to escape Bucha with her teenage daughter, wearing only their slippers."My girlfriend saw that her daughter was looked at a certain way," Cooper said, "and they made an escape. They climbed through the fences and just run."Nina Huliienko said she had to stop watching so much news as her father and brother are both fighting on the frontlines."It's heartbreaking for me," Huliienko said. "I'm calling my father and brother every day to make sure they are still alive. For me, that is the most important thing."Both women work at Selfreliance Federal Credit Union. Both are trying to focus on what they can do to help from here."It seems like everybody starts to forget about this problem, but it's not disappearing," Huliienko said.They hope to see a victorious Ukraine. In the meantime, they don't want Americans to forget war wages on as loved ones watch from a distance.