Rutgers-Newark chancellor to police after car accident: 'If I miss my plane, you folks are in trouble!'

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Police camera video shows the chancellor of Rutgers University's Newark campus flaunting her position and shouting "If I miss my plane, you folks are in trouble!" to campus officers investigating a fender-bender involving her driver and a parked police SUV.

The university says Nancy Cantor has apologized after watching a police camera video of the March 3 incident.

Cantor's driver was picking her up in front of her office when the car he was driving struck the passenger side rear bumper of the SUV that was parked in front of him, according to a police report.

Another officer said Cantor's driver had pulled up close to the SUV to give the chancellor a clear path to the car on a street lined with piles of snow.

There was no significant damage to either car and no one was hurt, the police report said. An officer was sitting in the SUV at the time.

The officers stayed calm throughout the incident, repeatedly telling Cantor and her staff that they couldn't let her car leave until they gathered details of the accident and got approval from their superiors. During the dispute, Cantor told the officers "I'm the chancellor!" and said she was being held "hostage" at the scene.
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports on the Rutgers-Newark chancellor apologizing over video of her yelling at police.


Cantor and her car and driver were eventually allowed to leave. No tickets were issued.

Cantor spent nearly a decade as president of Syracuse University before she stepped down in 2013. She became the Rutgers-Newark chancellor in 2014.

"The chancellor just recently saw the video of the incident from several months ago and reached out to the officers with an apology," the university said in a statement. Rutgers officials at the university's main campus in New Brunswick declined further comment, saying they thought Cantor's apology was sufficient.

Rutgers-Newark Police Chief Carmelo "John" Huertas said the campus police accepted Cantor's apology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countycar accidentpolice camerarutgers university
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Divvy rider critically injured in River North hit-and-run
Illinois marijuana legalization bill to be signed into law
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Gas titan Dmitry Firtash appears headed to Chicago to stand trial in titanium scandal
Family responds to suggestion missing mom pulled a 'Gone Girl'
Construction worker fatally struck by dump truck in Lake Forest
Show More
Students compete in National Braille Challenge
STUDY: Common prescription drugs tied to 50 percent higher dementia risk
Man on trial for Tinder date murder slices throat in court
CPD releases video of attempted sexual assault suspect in Avondale grocery store
Autopsy: Baby born premature died with 96 fractures in her body
More TOP STORIES News