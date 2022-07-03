teen killed

Amtrak train crash that killed 15-year-old Ryan McDonagh in Glenview ruled an accident, ME says

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while biking Friday evening in Glenview, authorities said.

Just before 7 p.m., Ryan McDonagh was hit by a train at the Glen of North Glenview station, 2301 Lehigh Ave., according to Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.


McDonagh was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner's office said he lived in Northbrook.

SEE ALSO | Surveillance video: Police seek help identifying suspect in deadly shooting at CTA Red Line station

Amtrak said that McDonagh was struck at a pedestrian crossing. The rail company said that the crossing was equipped with warning devices, and none of the train's 178 passengers were injured.


Autopsy results released Saturday ruled his death an accident. The medical examiner's office indicated McDonagh was on a bicycle at the time, but authorities haven't released additional details.

Glenview police were assisting Amtrak police in their investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glenviewtrain accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedamtraktrain crashteen killedamtrak train crashpoliceinvestigationpedestrians
TEEN KILLED
Family heartbroken after teen killed in SW Side shooting
Man charged with shooting, killing high school student on SW Side
15-year-old boy struck, killed by Amtrak train in north suburb: ME
Teen girl, 17, killed in Little Village shooting
TOP STORIES
Man charged with shooting, killing high school student on SW Side
Officer hurt after thrown object shatters windshield on NW Side: CPD
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
CPD releases video of suspect in deadly CTA Red Line station shooting
Man shot after confronting person trying to break into car, CPD says
31 shot, 4 killed in July 4 weekend violence across city, police say
Couple gets $1.5K fine for parking in their driveway
Show More
Video shows gunman open fire in brazen South Side shooting
Jet truck driver killed in air show accident | VIDEO
Several treated after mace used in Loop restaurant, 1 in custody: CPD
Woman wins lottery for 3rd time, cites game-winning strategy
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, very warm Sunday
More TOP STORIES News