WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story' and 'Paper Moon,' dies at 82

WLS logo
Friday, December 8, 2023 10:08PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Eyewitness News

Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles on "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," has died. He was 82.

His death was announced by his son Patrick O'Neal on Instagram.

"Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time. My everlasting thanks to his team," Patrick O'Neal wrote in a lengthy message on social media.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW