California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

SACRAMENTO, California -- A Sacramento Police Department officer is being praised for the way he helped a child with autism found alone downtown.In a post on Facebook, the police department said "#ItsWhatWeDo" when detailing the thoughtful action an officer took to help a child with special needs.Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.