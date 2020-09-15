Society

California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

SACRAMENTO, California -- A Sacramento Police Department officer is being praised for the way he helped a child with autism found alone downtown.

In a post on Facebook, the police department said "#ItsWhatWeDo" when detailing the thoughtful action an officer took to help a child with special needs.



Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.

According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.

That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.

It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.

RELATED: Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate
EMBED More News Videos

Police had one piece of advice for the culprit, "Pro Tip: Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaautismspecial needs childrenphotosu.s. & worldpolice officerviral
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 injured in Loop high-rise fire
Chicago mom, son kicked off Southwest flight over face mask
14 shot, 2 fatally Monday
Hershey proposes safe Halloween ideas based on virus risk
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Trump to face uncommitted voters in Philadelphia ABC News town hall
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris reportedly being investigated by FBI
Show More
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
'Mandalorian' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here
Wounded deputy struggled to aid partner after shooting
Chicago Weather: Sunny, warm, very nice Tuesday
CPS parents frustrated with remote learning 1 week in
More TOP STORIES News