HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A healthy baby girl was safely surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana.
This was the second time since the box was installed in 2019 that a baby has been safely and anonymously surrendered. The baby box is available 24/7 at Franciscan Hospital, 5454 Hohman Ave.
The baby box features climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.
A total of three babies have been safely given up using a baby box in the state of Indiana this month.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.
Healthy baby girl safely surrendered at Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana
BABY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News