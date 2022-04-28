baby

Healthy baby girl safely surrendered at Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Baby safely surrendered in Indiana baby box

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A healthy baby girl was safely surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana.

This was the second time since the box was installed in 2019 that a baby has been safely and anonymously surrendered. The baby box is available 24/7 at Franciscan Hospital, 5454 Hohman Ave.

The baby box features climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.

A total of three babies have been safely given up using a baby box in the state of Indiana this month.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghammondbabyhospital
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Amid baby formula shortage, Abbott Labs ships Similac in from Ireland
Family of Will County toddler found dead reaches $6.4M settlement
Baby's fist bump is heartwarming highlight at NBA playoff game
TOP STORIES
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Woman shot, killed in Brickyard Mall parking lot, CPD says
Alderwoman calls for investigation into City Clerk Anna Valencia
Ambulance thief tells judge he has depression, anxiety
City of Chicago opens applications for transit, gas cards
National security questions after teen accused in mosque attack plot
Show More
ISP installs more automated license plate readers on expressways
Hotel sued after giving guest's luggage to alleged criminal
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers
4 wounded, including teen, in West Garfield Park shooting
Army corporal from Chicago to buried after MIA for nearly 70 years
More TOP STORIES News