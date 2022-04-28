Healthy baby girl safely surrendered at Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A healthy baby girl was safely surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box in Hammond, Indiana.This was the second time since the box was installed in 2019 that a baby has been safely and anonymously surrendered. The baby box is available 24/7 at Franciscan Hospital, 5454 Hohman Ave.The baby box features climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.A total of three babies have been safely given up using a baby box in the state of Indiana this month.Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant.