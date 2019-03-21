Sailor stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes charged with sexual exploitation of minor

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --A sailor stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes is accused of convincing a 13-year-old girl he met online to send him sexually explicit photos.Ethan Charles Knez, 21, is an active duty member of the U.S. Navy, according to court documents. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.Court documents also allege Knez admitted to committing similar crimes with at least 15 underage victims.He is due in court Friday at the Dirksen Federal Building in Chicago.