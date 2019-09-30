US Navy sailor from Chicago dies after fall on aircraft carrier near San Diego

The Nimitz sailor who passed away September 28 was Logistics Specialist Seaman Juan José Garcia-Herrera, 21, a native of Chicago. The crew mourns the loss of their shipmate and memorial plans are pending. pic.twitter.com/83KwoFkf11 — flynavy (@flynavy) September 30, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sailor from Chicago died after a fall on a ship docked near San Diego.Juan Jose Garcia, 21, fell onto an aircraft elevator in a down position Friday on the USS Nimitz, the U.S. Navy said. He died the next day."The crew mourns the loss of their shipmate and memorial plans are pending," the US Naval Air Forces said on Twitter.The seaman was a logistics specialist who enlisted in 2017. The accident is under investigation.