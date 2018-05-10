A U.S. Navy sailor from south suburban Plainfield who is stationed in Washington State is missing in the Pacific Northwest wilderness.Jeremiah Adams, 24, hasn't been seen since he walked into the Olympic National Forest last week. His family, worried and waiting for his safe return, prepared to join the search Thursday.Adams was last seen Friday morning when he left for a day hike, according to sheriff's officials. He failed to meet up with friends for a planned hike on Saturday.His silver 2013 Ford Fiesta was found around 10:30 p.m. Monday near a trailhead by fellow sailors who had been looking for him in the forest."He's an avid hiker. He enjoys being out in the mountains, out in nature. It's not a new hobby he picked up yesterday," said Christine Adams, Jeremiah's mother.Police said his wallet was in the car, but his father said that would be normal if he was hiking. He would have taken his cell phone, but there is no service in the wilderness.Jeremiah Adams is a nuclear electrician on board the USS Nimitz. He graduated from Oswego East High School in 2012.His parents said they're grateful for the search effort that is underway. His two brothers will join that effort as soon as possible.