Sailors who left Chicago's lakefront on Saturday will be finishing the Race to Mackinac Monday, but there is a deep sense of loss for the city's sailing community.

As the Race to Mackinac comes to an end, one of the sailors remains missing and is believed to be dead.

Jon Santarelli, 53, was making a routine adjustment on the sail of the boat he was on during the race on Saturday. In that moment, a large wave swept over him, tossing him overboard. The crew was four miles offshore.

Race organizers said Santarelli was wearing a life vest which should have inflated automatically when it hit the water, but it didn't. His crew threw him a flotation device while they tried to circle back and save him. Santarelli went under and has not been found since.

The loss is tough for many in the sailing community in Chicago.

"Jon was just the heart of the Chicago sailing community and by any account of anybody that knew him, they would tell you the same thing," said Matt Knighton, Santarelli's friend. "It's hard because every time I think of him now, at least for me, I keep seeing his smiling face."

"You cannot participate in this sport and when something happens to one of your fellow sailors and racers, it has a tremendous impact," said Nick Berberian of the Chicago Yacht Club.

The conditions Saturday were tough, with about six foot waves. But race officials say these sailors are very experienced and used to rough conditions on the water.

Many of the racers will complete their journey Monday. ABC7 has been told Santarelli will be honored in some way during the awards ceremony on Tuesday at Mackinac Island.
