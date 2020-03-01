CHICAGO (WLS) -- Put some pep in your step this Saint Patrick's Day with a twist on the classic Irish coffee.
Ocean Prime has a special going on to celebrate the Irish!
Ocean Prime Beverage Manager Sara Shooks and Bartender Lauren Johnson joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about their drinks.
Building off the classic ingredients of coffee and Irish whiskey, Johnson said they add a little simple syrup and heavy whipping cream. She said a key to their cocktail is that they slightly warm up the whiskey before mixing it all together.
Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
1.5oz - Irish Whiskey (Tullamore Dew)
.5oz- Simple Syrup
2oz- Whipped Heavy Cream (add green food coloring for color)
Irish Coffee Instructions:
1. Add Tullamore Dew to the glass (1 oz)
2. Add oz of simple syrup
3. Top with French press coffee
4. In a shaker, add the heavy whipping cream and shake for 30 seconds or until whipped
5. Lastly, top the cocktail with the whipped cream
Taste the luck of the Irish with this twist on classic Irish coffee for St. Patty's Day
