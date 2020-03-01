Food & Drink

Taste the luck of the Irish with this twist on classic Irish coffee for St. Patty's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Put some pep in your step this Saint Patrick's Day with a twist on the classic Irish coffee.

Ocean Prime has a special going on to celebrate the Irish!

Ocean Prime Beverage Manager Sara Shooks and Bartender Lauren Johnson joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about their drinks.

Building off the classic ingredients of coffee and Irish whiskey, Johnson said they add a little simple syrup and heavy whipping cream. She said a key to their cocktail is that they slightly warm up the whiskey before mixing it all together.

Irish Coffee

Ingredients:
1.5oz - Irish Whiskey (Tullamore Dew)
.5oz- Simple Syrup
2oz- Whipped Heavy Cream (add green food coloring for color)

Irish Coffee Instructions:
1. Add Tullamore Dew to the glass (1 oz)
2. Add oz of simple syrup
3. Top with French press coffee
4. In a shaker, add the heavy whipping cream and shake for 30 seconds or until whipped
5. Lastly, top the cocktail with the whipped cream
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkst. patrick's day
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News