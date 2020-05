A former high school counselor from Arlington Heights is accused of touching a female student inappropriately and sending inappropriate text messages to different students.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (WLS) -- A 65-year-old former high school counselor from Arlington Heights is accused of touching a female student inappropriately and sending inappropriate text messages to students at Saint Viator High School.Joseph P. Majkowski was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and disorderly conduct after a female student told police he rubbed her shoulders and chest in his old office. The incident happened in May.Police said earlier last year Majkowski was also charged for sending inappropriate text messages to different students while employed at Saint Viator.The female student told police about what happened in October, Arlington Heights police said.Majkowski was arrested Dec. 27.