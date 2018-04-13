Thieves hit Saks Fifth Avenue on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, stealing bracelets and running away.At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, three men were in the fine jewelry department at the store, located at 700 North Michigan Avenue.They asked for help and as a sales associate showed them some bracelets, one of the men grabbed the jewlery. The three men then ran out of the store.The men were last seen running south on Michigan Avenue.Detectives are reviewing surveillance video at the store to see if it reveals any details helpful in the investigation. No one is in custody.CPD have arrested several juveniles believed to be involved in 10 robberies along Michigan Avenue.Earlier in April, someone was stabbed at 600 North Michigan Avenue. In March, visitors to Water Tower Place were shaken by reports of gunfire inside the mall. No one was hurt.The crimes come at the end of a strong first quarter for tourism in Chicago, and President of the Magnificent Mile Association John Chikow hopes to keep the tourism flowing.Chicago Police tell us that despite eye-catching reports, robberies along Michigan Avenue are down 30 percent since a CPD robbery mission in February."We are a great urban environment that is to be enjoyed, but as you would anywhere in the world if you see something say something," Chikow said.Chikow emphasized there is security, both visible and invisible, to keep visitors and employees safe."Our people are very good at being there and being available but not being the story," Chikow said.