HANOVER, Md. --An 18-year old was arrested and charged with murder after a salesman was found dead inside a model home in Maryland.
Steven Wilson's body was discovered Thursday in Hanover, WMAR reports.
Police said they were able to make the arrest thanks to a tip from someone in the community. Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak, 18, was charged with murder, armed robbery, theft, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other charges.
Investigators found signs of a struggle inside the home. They also found several pieces of evidence during a search of the neighborhood.
Justin Musterman just moved to the area. He said Wilson was the one who handed over his keys.
"They just recently changed them out. The lady who was selling here before had moved over across the street to the other development. He just started," Musterman said. "It's a brand new development. It's a pretty nice community. It's right across from the military base and the NSA. I can't imagine why anything would happen over here."
Police said they believe the murder was premeditated. They said there is no indication other salespeople are in danger.