Salesman found dead in model home; 18-year-old charged with murder

EMBED </>More Videos

An 18-year old was arrested and charged with murder after a salesman was found dead inside a model home in Hanover, Maryland.

HANOVER, Md. --
An 18-year old was arrested and charged with murder after a salesman was found dead inside a model home in Maryland.

Steven Wilson's body was discovered Thursday in Hanover, WMAR reports.

Police said they were able to make the arrest thanks to a tip from someone in the community. Dillon Nicholas Augustyniak, 18, was charged with murder, armed robbery, theft, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other charges.

Investigators found signs of a struggle inside the home. They also found several pieces of evidence during a search of the neighborhood.

Justin Musterman just moved to the area. He said Wilson was the one who handed over his keys.

"They just recently changed them out. The lady who was selling here before had moved over across the street to the other development. He just started," Musterman said. "It's a brand new development. It's a pretty nice community. It's right across from the military base and the NSA. I can't imagine why anything would happen over here."

Police said they believe the murder was premeditated. They said there is no indication other salespeople are in danger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdersalesreal estate developmentbody foundu.s. & worldMaryland
Top Stories
Search for gunman continues after Loop subway shooting
Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash
Man found guilty in shooting that killed 311 operator outside Bronzeville Starbucks
Burr Oak students get free bikes, most for the first time ever
VIDEO: Rat crawls through vending machine at Fla. high school
Parents charged in 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant killed by friendly fire
Show More
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy in NYC dies
Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using neti pot
Dog lost by groomer found injured in a ditch
Marlboro owner Altria invests $1.8B in cannabis company Cronos
More News