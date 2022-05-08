ballet

Salt Creek Ballet announces 'Alice in Wonderland' at College of DuPage

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Salt Creek Ballet announces 'Alice in Wonderland' at COD

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Join Salt Creek Ballet next Saturday for a performance of "Alice in Wonderland," which includes a Mad Hatter tea party.

The performance is happening at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage in Wheaton at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It is open to the public. Tickets cost between $26 and $35.

Salt Creek Ballet is a nonprofit organization, said Erica De La O, artistic director of the company.

RELATED: New generation of dancers seeks to redefine ballet

Visit saltcreekballet.org for information about other productions the company is putting on, like "The Nutcracker" during the holidays.

Judy Hsu's daughter, Samantha, has been part of Salt Creek Ballet since she was only 5. "Alice in Wonderland" will be her final performance before graduating.
