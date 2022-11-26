Red kettle containing about $400 stolen in Chicago's Loop, Salvation Army says

Money was stolen from the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign 2022 in the Chicago Loop near Randolph Street and State Street, the organization said.

CHICAGO -- The Salvation Army is asking for the public's help after someone stole a red kettle, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop Tuesday afternoon.

The kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph Streets between 4:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m., according the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army officials said they believe someone cut the lock from the stand, allowing them to steal the bucket.

The stolen donations would have funded critical programs such as rental and utility assistance, homeless services, food pantries, Christmas meal boxes and toys for children, Salvation Army officials said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)