Coronavirus

Salvation Army trailer used to help feed hundreds during COVID-19 outbreak stolen

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Salvation Army trailer filled with supplies that is helping feed hundreds in need during COVID-19 outbreak has been stolen.

The trailer was discovered missing on Sunday, March 29, from The Salvation Army Northwest Corps Community Center on Windfern Road in northwest Houston.

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston said the trailer contained disaster supplies, cambros, and other food distribution supplies such as clamshells.

"At this time The Salvation Army is not collecting supplies to supplement the loss, but we would like people to call the police if they see this trailer out, and if someone is collecting donations out of this trailer, it is not The Salvation Army," said area commander Major Zach Bell. "As always, we appreciate the community's support throughout this, and we will continue our mobile outreach, serving as many people as we possibly can."

The organization said the stolen trailer is a 2008 'Pace America' white cargo trailer with license plate 36D-631. The trailer accompanies the Salvation Army Disaster Canteen, a mobile kitchen, to provide extra space and storage for meals and supplies.

The group has alerted authorities and is asking anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency.

READ ALSO: 14-year-old boy charged after coughing on produce as prank, sheriff says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftsalvation armycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
New York City to fine social distancing violations
Nicholas Gonzalez on "The Good Doctor" finale
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases surge over 5K as testing ramps up
Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans for CPS, City Colleges
What to know about Illinois' 5,057 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Naperville pastor dies after positive COVID-19 test, family says
20 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Show More
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Chicago community sews decorative face masks for medical workers
Smaller cities like New Orleans, Detroit ripe for COVID-19 acceleration
Chicagoans stay connected by participating in a light show every night amid COVID-19 social distancing
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, winds diminishing Monday
More TOP STORIES News