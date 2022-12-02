Woman charged with killing, dismembering West Ridge landlord pleads not guilty

Relatives of Chicago landlord Frances Walker said she had tried multiple times to remove the tenant now charged in her murder.

CHICAGO -- A woman accused of killing and dismembering the 69-year-old owner of a boarding home on the Northwest Side pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, also pleaded not guilty to concealment of a homicidal death, aggravated battery, robbery and dismembering a human body in connection with the killing of Frances Walker in October, according to Cook County court records.

Another boarding house tenant had reported Walker missing Oct. 10. The tenant also warned police about Kolalou, who had earlier hauled a "large plastic bag" to a tow truck.

When officers arrived at the home to investigate the missing person report, Kolalou came out of the wood-framed house carrying a black bag. After speaking with the officers, she consented to a search of her room.

The officers "found nothing incriminating" and sent her on her way, prosecutors have said. She got into a tow truck that she had called and was driven to Foster Beach. Once there, she took the bag and dumped its contents into a trash can.

Kolalou was arrested after pulling a knife on the tow truck driver when he refused to take her to another location. Officers found another garbage bag in the back of the truck. They obtained a search warrant and found part of Walker's remains in a freezer, as well as evidence of blood throughout the home, including on two knives.

Prosecutors said Walker had served Kolalou with an eviction notice before her attack.

Kolalou is due back in court Dec. 20.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)