Sandy Hook Elementary School evacuated after threat on shooting anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering the 26 people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre on Dec. 14, 2012.

NEWTOWN, Conn. --
Sandy Hook Elementary School students have been sent home for the day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators.

Newtown police say the threat was made at about 9 a.m. Friday and the school was evacuated. Lt. Aaron Bahamonde says there's a heightened level of anxiety in town on the anniversary and the school superintendent decided to cancel remaining classes.

It's unclear whether the threat was related to the bomb threats made nationwide Thursday.

The school where the shooting happened on Dec. 14, 2012, was knocked down and a new building was constructed at the same site.

Moments of silence were observed in Newtown and other places Friday morning in memory of the victims.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newtown shootingsandy hook elementary school shootingstudent diesschool shootingevacuationthreatConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke appears in court for hearing
EXCLUSIVE: 'Christmas Miracle' appears to save historic NW Side Greek Orthodox church
US student living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
FBI raids Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office for 2nd time
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Bears score against Packers fan in federal court
Show More
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Jazz singer Nancy Wilson dies at 81
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
More News