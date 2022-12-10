Santa Claus loads up gifts for families of fallen Chicago police officers at Macy's on State Street

Santa Claus loaded up gifts at Macys on State Street in the Loop for families of injured and fallen Chicago Police Department officers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Onlookers were be able to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at Macy's on State Street on Saturday morning.

They have some important stops to make this weekend, delivering gifts to families of fallen and seriously injured Chicago police officers.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown joined Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they make their way through the city.

After they arrived at Macy's on State Street, they headed to the home of Officer Carlos Yanez, who was shot twice during the same incident that killed Officer Ella French.

On Sunday, the motorcade will continue onto visit other families of fallen officers. The plan is to visit 13 homes this weekend.