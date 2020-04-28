Even Santa has answered the call to help others during the coronavirus crisis

Santa Claus made a special trip from the North Pole... in April!He said he felt needed."If I can spread a little joy and a little bit of cheer to calm everybody down though this tough time we're having, that's what Santa does best," said Dave Di Vincenzo, AKA "Santa Dave."When he's not in his workshop, Santa Dave can usually be found in Morris, Illinois, doing good deeds for people in that southwest suburb."Santa is very involved with the Lions Club out here. We were able to get funding for phones, cell phones for some seniors out here, so they can communicate with their families," said Di Vincenzo.These days, Santa has a new mission. Every Tuesday night, he goes online to read bedtime stories for local boys and girls, face mask and all."Santa's gone high-tech. I've got new couple of pieces of software that will allow me to actually put the book on the screen and be able to turn the pages so the boys and girls can read along with me, right on the screen," Di Vincenzo said.He's even given surprise "shout-outs.""It's so much fun. That's what this is all about. The looks on their faces," he said.It's enough to get Santa to interrupt his vacation. He said it's worth it to help create some good memories for kids in the middle of the chaos.