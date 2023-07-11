Santa for a Day, a non-profit, is on a mission to turn children's Christmas wishes to Santa into reality before the holiday season.

Evanston Christmas in July concert to raise money for children's gifts

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Santa for a Day, a non-profit, is on a mission to turn children's Christmas wishes to Santa into reality before the holiday season.

On Wednesday, July 19, Santa for a Day will be hosting a "Christmas in July" concert and fundraiser at 6 p.m.

It is happening at the Evanston S.P.A.C.E., located at 1245 Chicago Ave.

RELATED: Adorbs alert! Babies at UNC's Critical Care Center rocking their 4th of July outfits

All the money raised will benefit kids in underserving communities in December.

Rich Gentile, the founder of Santa for a Day, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about the program.

To buy, donate and learn more, click here.