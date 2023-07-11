WATCH LIVE

Evanston Christmas in July concert to raise money for children's gifts

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 6:07PM
Santa for a Day, a non-profit, is on a mission to turn children's Christmas wishes to Santa into reality before the holiday season.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Santa for a Day, a non-profit, is on a mission to turn children's Christmas wishes to Santa into reality before the holiday season.

On Wednesday, July 19, Santa for a Day will be hosting a "Christmas in July" concert and fundraiser at 6 p.m.

It is happening at the Evanston S.P.A.C.E., located at 1245 Chicago Ave.

All the money raised will benefit kids in underserving communities in December.

Rich Gentile, the founder of Santa for a Day, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about the program.

To buy, donate and learn more, click here.

