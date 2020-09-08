Politics

Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends President Trump on 'The View'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
As "The View" kicked off its 24th season Tuesday morning, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump after she asked why he didn't call Jacob Blake, the Kenosha man who was shot in the back by police.

"What I can tell you that he has done is lead on having safe communities," Huckabee Sanders said. "No child in America whether they are black, white, brown, or any other color should be afraid to walk down the street in this country and that is something the president has been strong on and Vice President Biden has been incredibly weak on. Not only have they been weak on it, they've hidden, they haven't commented on it until the polls started to change. That's not conviction, that is convenience. And that is who Joe Biden is."

You can watch the full segment in the video player above.

The View airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on ABC7.
