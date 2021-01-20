Sarah Thomas will become the first woman referee to officiate the Super Bowl

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9773428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she's been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

TAMPA, FL -- Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.Thomas, a down judge, is part of the officiating crew announced today by the NFL. Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.Thomas was hired as the NFL's first full-time female official in 2015."Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official," said Troy Vincent, Sr., the NFL's executive vice resident of football operations. "Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor."Thomas will call the game alongside some of the top officials in pro football: Carl Cheffers, Fred Bryan, Rusty Baynes, James Coleman, Eugene Hall, Dino Paganelli and Mike Wimmer. Collectively the group has 88 years of NFL officiating experience and 77 combined playoff game assignments, including some past Super Bowls, according to the NFL.