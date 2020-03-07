Saturday Morning Extra

Saturday Morning Extra: Important time, money, and potentially life-saving tips as you spring ahead

As we prepare to "spring forward," Kidde Fire Safety Expert Sharon Cooksey stops by to share important tips that can save your family time and money, but also, potentially save lives.

We explore how choosing alarms for your home can help keep you safe and sound this season and longer. Kidde shares tips for use when buying alarms such as:

1. What kind of power do you need?

2. What kind of battery do you want?

3. What kind of options do you want?

Watch now to learn more and make the best time, money and safety decision for your home.
