Saudi attack helicopter crash kills American trainer originally from Lockport

Paul Reidy, second from left, with his family. (Courtesy of family)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia --
Saudi Arabia's National Guard says an American trainer has been killed and a Saudi trainee injured in a helicopter crash in Riyadh.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency cited a military statement on Thursday saying the crash of a Boeing AH6i attack helicopter happened at Khashm Al-An Airport in the Saudi capital.

It identified the American as Paul Reidy. It said the trainee was transferred to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Reidy graduated from Lockport High School in Chicago's southwest suburbs in 1985 and joined the armed in 1988, family said. He was an Apache helicopter pilot and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom before serving four tours of duty in South Korea prior to his final mission in Saudi Arabia. He was based out of Fort Rucker in Alabama.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer, his son Austin who is an active Chinook Army pilot, his daughter and his son-in law, who is also an active Apache pilot in Germany. He is also survived by three grandchildren, his father and mother, three siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The National Guard said an investigation into the crash had begun.

The Boeing AH6i is a light attack and reconnaissance helicopter built by Chicago-based Boeing. It is a variant of a model used by U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
