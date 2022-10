ABC7's Tanja Babich hosts the 15th annual Saving Tiny Hearts Society Gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15th annual Saving Tiny Hearts Society Gala was held Saturday night.

The non-profit focuses on raising money for research on congenital heart defects, which organizers say is the number one birth defect in the world.

The benefit took place at the Fairmont Chicago.

