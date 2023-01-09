Man charged in deadliest terror attack in New York since September 11 to go on trial Monday

The man charged in the deadliest terror attack in New York since September 11 will go on trial on Monday.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan -- The man charged in the deadliest terror attack in New York since September 11 will go on trial on Monday.

Prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov plowed a rented truck into pedestrians and cyclists along the West Side Highway on Halloween in 2017, killing eight people.

Saipov pleaded not guilty to charges that include murder in the aid of racketeering.

This is the first federal death penalty trial of the Biden Administration.

If Saipov is convicted, the jury would decide whether he deserves the death penalty or life in prison.

