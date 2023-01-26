Man convicted in 2017 ISIS-inspired terror attack on Halloween that killed 8 in New York

A jury found Sayfullo Saipov guilty in the deadly West Side Highway terror attack on Halloween 2017 in Manhattan. Lionel Moïse has the story.

NEW YORK -- Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek native who drove a rented truck down a Manhattan bike path adjacent to the Hudson River in an ISIS-inspired terror attack that killed eight people, was convicted Thursday by a federal court jury of murder and attempted murder in order to gain entry to ISIS, making him eligible for the death penalty.

Saipov, in a dark jacket and white shirt, wore a mask over his face so he had no visible reaction. He bowed his head as the guilty verdicts were read.

He was also convicted of providing material support to ISIS with death resulting.

Jurors will next decide whether Saipov should face the death penalty and were told to be prepared to return to court for the penalty phase February 6.

The jury reached its verdict after about six hours of deliberations over two days. Jurors sent several notes that indicated some confusion about the charges but came to a unanimous verdict on the 11th day of the trial.

The defense called no witnesses but said Saipov did not carry out the attack to join ISIS as prosecutors said. Rather the defense said Saipov intended to die a martyr.

Prosecutors said Saipov turned the West Side Highway bike bath into his battlefield and chose Halloween because he thought there would be more people out.

The attack ended when Saipov crashed into a school bus but had that crash not happened prosecutors said he would have continued the rampage on the Brooklyn Bridge.