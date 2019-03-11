SB I-55 lanes closed near Pontiac due to crash

Emergency crews were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55, just north of Pontiac in Livingston County.

The right lane of southbound I-55 at milepost 103 in Livingston County was closed for emergency equipment, according to the Illinois State Police.

At about 2:30 p.m., crews were still at the scene

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area or seek an alternate route as traffic will be slowed.

Pontiac is about two hours southwest of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
