Southbound I-57 closed after person hit, killed by vehicle in Posen

POSEN, Ill. -- Southbound lanes are closed on Interstate 57 after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in south suburban Posen.
The person was struck about 2:35 a.m. north of 147th Street, Illinois State police said. Details about the fatality weren't immediately available.
All southbound lanes were shut down, and traffic is being diverted at 147th Street as police investigate, state police said.
