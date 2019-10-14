Southbound I-57 reopens after person hit, killed by vehicle in Posen

POSEN, Ill. -- Southbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 57 after a female pedestrian was struck and killed in south suburban Posen Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police responded at about 2:35 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-57 just north of 157th Street. A female passenger got out of a vehicle which was pulled over and another vehicle traveling south struck her.The pedestrian was killed, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.All lanes of traffic were shut down at 3:10 a.m., with cars being diverted at 127th Street while police investigated. Shortly before 7 a.m., the southbound lanes were reopened to traffic.