Southbound I-94 shut down from 130th to Dolton Ave for shooting investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have shut down the southbound lanes of I-94 between 130th Street and Dolton Avenue to investigate a shooting.Troopers initially responded to a local hospital where a woman told doctors she was struck by a bullet while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Dolton Avenue.State police determined the shooting happened on the Bishop Ford Expressway near Dolton Avenue. Troopers are at the scene conducting an investigation and searching for evidence.State police did not say how long they expected the lanes to be shut down. No further details about the victim or her condition have been released.