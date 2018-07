The southbound lanes of I-394 are closed near south suburban Glenwood due to a two vehicle crash.The crash involved a semi tractor trailer and a vehicle.As of 4:18 p.m. only the southbound lanes were still closed. Officials did not say when they were expected to be open.Glenwood fire officials said one man was transported to a local hospital via Life Star medical helicopter, but his condition is not known.Illinois State Police are investigating.