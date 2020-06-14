SB lanes of I-94 closed after 2 shot in Englewood, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of Interstate 94 is closed on Chicago's South Side as Illinois State Police troopers investigate a shooting that left two injured Saturday.

ISP troopers are investigating a shooting that occurred near 59th Street just before 5 p.m. Two people were transported to local hospitals for serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

All southbound local lanes of I-94 near 59th Street are closed at this time, Illinois State Police said.

Traffic is being diverted to express lanes, according to ISP troopers.

No other information about the shooting is known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for more details.
