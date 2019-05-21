Scaffolding collapses in Chicago's Loop, construction worker falls 15 feet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was seriously injured early Tuesday morning in downtown Chicago after the scaffolding he was standing on collapsed.

The 40-year-old man was working in the 100-block of West Jackson Boulevard in the Loop just after 5:20 a.m. when the scaffolding fell 15 feet, police said.

The worker suffered injuries to his neck and back, police said. He was transported in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
