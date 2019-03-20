Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt in order to shoplift

EMBED <>More Videos

Officials around the country are warning consumers about a scam that is targeting Walmart shoppers.

Law enforcement said scammers are impersonating Walmart employees and approaching customers in the parking lot, asking to see a receipt for proof of purchase, according to the Johnston County Report.

The suspects typically target shoppers with expensive items such as electronics and televisions.

Officials said the suspects take the receipt, head into the store and use it to shoplift the items listed.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the most recent incident happened in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Shoppers are encouraged to check for valid identification like an employee badge.

RELATED: Use Venmo? Here's how one NC woman got scammed out of $1K
Report a Typo
Related topics:
north carolinashopliftingtheftcrimeus worldwalmartscamnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 wounded in Uptown shooting
Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to play festival
City breaks ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
Man charged in shooting of McHenry deputy in court Wednesday
Woman calls 911 after ShopRite racist rant, uses more racial slurs
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Show More
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
3 South Side churches burglarized, police say
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
United Center getting new scoreboard for next season
Doorbell cam: Piggy bank stolen while victims sleep
More TOP STORIES News