Video shows scary moments Ohio students thrown around school bus after crash

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video hard to watch. Viewer discretion advised.
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new video showing a school bus crash that sent eight students to the hospital.

We must warn, the video can be hard to watch.

Authorities say the crash happened back on December 19 in Perry County.

WSYX-TV reports 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang when police say he ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus went off the road and flipped on its side.

Video shows the students being thrown around the bus.

Eight students and the bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thornton suffered a broken back.

Authorities say he was driving on a suspended license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioschool bus accidentman injuredbus crashschool busu.s. & worldstudentscrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Loop dry cleaners destroyed by fire
Man charged after 2 fatally shot in Chinatown robbery attempt
Is travel insurance worth it? Expert weighs in
High-heeled heist: Men robbed, left unconscious by women they met at restaurant
Chicago residents say mail delivery problems can cost money, time, even jobs
Man dies after Plainfield dog attack
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
Show More
Uber Pet launches in Chicago
New Hampshire hopes to clarify Dems' unsettled contest
Peter selects his final 4 on 'The Bachelor'
Illinois flu numbers double in recent years, impacting young people harder than before
Study shows Uber/Lyft drivers text while behind the wheel
More TOP STORIES News