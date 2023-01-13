Fire at Schaumburg business draws large firefighter response

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a fire that broke out in a business in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a business in Schaumburg.

Crews were called to the 1000-block of Lunt Avenue sometime after 7 p.m., officials confirmed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. I was also not immediately known what kind of business occupied the building or if it is an empty commercial property.

So far there have not been any reports of injuries from fire officials.

No further details have been released.

