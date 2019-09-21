Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg to reopen after SUV drives inside, 1 in custody

A 22-year-old man is in custody after an SUV crashed into the Sears and then drove through the shopping center Friday afternoon.
Woodfield Mall will resume normal business hours Saturday, September 21. We will be open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.— Woodfield Mall (@WoodfieldMall) September 21, 2019
Schaumburg police said they began receiving 911 calls about the incident around 2:21 p.m. Police said the SUV entered the mall by Sears and Rainforest Cafe, then drove through the common area and came to a final stop in the mall's center court. Witnesses said the SUV crashed into a pillar.
Three people were transported with very minor injuries, Schaumburg police said. No major injuries were reported, though witnesses reported at one point the SUV almost struck a group of children. Police said no one was injured by being struck by the car itself.
WATCH: Raw video of car driving through Woodfield Mall
The man was taken into custody. He was initially detained by mall patrons, including two off-duty police officers, before officers could arrive at the scene, police said. The man was taken into custody without further incident. Police said he refused medical transport.
The ABC7 I-Team spoke to the family of the suspected driver, who is from Palatine. The man's father said he has a health condition that requires medication, but did not say what the condition is. The man is currently being held at Schaumburg police headquarters.
WATCH: Raw video of arrest in Woodfield Mall
Schaumburg police said there is no indication that this was a terrorist attack. Police said they have not had prior contact with the suspected driver.
Police denied social media reports that a shooting occurred, saying there's no evidence there was ever an active shooter situation and no bullet casings were recovered in the mall. Police said what people thought were gunshots was most likely the car breaking glass inside the mall.
An investigation by Schaumburg police is ongoing.