Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg to reopen after SUV drives inside, 1 in custody

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is expected to resume normal operation Saturday after a driver sent frightened shoppers scurrying and crashed into a clothing store, police said.

A 22-year-old man is in custody after an SUV crashed into the Sears and then drove through the shopping center Friday afternoon.



Schaumburg police said they began receiving 911 calls about the incident around 2:21 p.m. Police said the SUV entered the mall by Sears and Rainforest Cafe, then drove through the common area and came to a final stop in the mall's center court. Witnesses said the SUV crashed into a pillar.

Three people were transported with very minor injuries, Schaumburg police said. No major injuries were reported, though witnesses reported at one point the SUV almost struck a group of children. Police said no one was injured by being struck by the car itself.

WATCH: Raw video of car driving through Woodfield Mall
EMBED More News Videos

An SUV drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday afternoon.



The man was taken into custody. He was initially detained by mall patrons, including two off-duty police officers, before officers could arrive at the scene, police said. The man was taken into custody without further incident. Police said he refused medical transport.

The ABC7 I-Team spoke to the family of the suspected driver, who is from Palatine. The man's father said he has a health condition that requires medication, but did not say what the condition is. The man is currently being held at Schaumburg police headquarters.

WATCH: Raw video of arrest in Woodfield Mall
EMBED More News Videos

A witness captured on video police arresting a man suspected to have driven through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Friday.



Schaumburg police said there is no indication that this was a terrorist attack. Police said they have not had prior contact with the suspected driver.

Police denied social media reports that a shooting occurred, saying there's no evidence there was ever an active shooter situation and no bullet casings were recovered in the mall. Police said what people thought were gunshots was most likely the car breaking glass inside the mall.

An investigation by Schaumburg police is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgarrestmalli teamcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
Person wanted for sexual assault in bathroom: police
CTA Blue Line to temporarily shut down for repairs next week
Hundreds to audition for American Idol 'golden ticket' in Chicago
MetroSouth Medical Center stops accepting new patients
Chicago joins global climate strike, call for action on climate change
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Show More
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses go on strike
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Waukegan corn maze opens for season
California boy, 5, needs bone marrow donor
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News