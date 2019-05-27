SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Schaumburg police launched a homicide investigation after an elderly man was found dead early Sunday in the northwest suburb.
Officers responding to a 911 call for a well-being check found the body in a home in the 200-block of Dublin Lane just before 12:15 a.m.
The man was identified as 64-year-old Joseph Mariano. Investigators have not yet released information on how he died.
Anyone with information pertinent to the homicide investigation should call the Schaumburg Police Department's Detective Division at 847-882-3534.
Schaumburg man found dead; homicide investigation underway
