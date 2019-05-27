Schaumburg man found dead; homicide investigation underway

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Schaumburg police launched a homicide investigation after an elderly man was found dead early Sunday in the northwest suburb.Officers responding to a 911 call for a well-being check found the body in a home in the 200-block of Dublin Lane just before 12:15 a.m.The man was identified as 64-year-old Joseph Mariano. Investigators have not yet released information on how he died.Anyone with information pertinent to the homicide investigation should call the Schaumburg Police Department's Detective Division at 847-882-3534.