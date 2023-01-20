4 children hospitalized after crash involving 2 school buses on Stevenson Expressway, police say

Four children were hospitalized after a school bus crash on the Stevenson Expressway in DuPage County, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes north of Route 83 in west suburban DuPage County, police said. Four children were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the other children on the buses were put on another bus and taken off the roadway, police said. The school bus company sent tow trucks to remove the disabled buses.

All lanes are open and police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.