School bus driver dies after crashing in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. --
A driver died Tuesday after crashing an empty school bus into parked vehicles in north suburban Libertyville.

The bus driver struck three parked vehicles about 5:40 p.m. at 310 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville police said in a statement.

Officers arrived first and found the driver not breathing, police said. They performed CPR on the driver, who was taken to Condell Medical Center, where the driver died, police said.

There were no children in the bus at the time, and no other people were involved, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

The Lake County Coroner has not released details about the death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busschool bus accidentcrashLibertyville
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Warning in effect for dangerous cold
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, dangerously cold Wednesday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Mother carrying baby in stroller dies after falling down subway station stairs
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
How to keep your pets safe in dangerously cold weather
How to prevent frostbite, stay safe during dangerous cold
Show More
Man, 67, shot in head at Southwest Side senior living facility
Chicago Catholic school teacher charged with sex abuse, battery
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
More News