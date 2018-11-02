Pennsylvania school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop

Pa. school bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop. Watch the report from 6abc.com on November 1, 2018.

TYRONE, Pa. --
A school superintendent in Pennsylvania said a school bus driver arrived at a stop to find a fatally injured second-grader, who apparently had been hit by a vehicle while waiting for the bus.

Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Cathy Harlow said in a Facebook post that the apparent hit-and-run happened before school Thursday morning.
The bus driver found the 7-year-old boy dead on the side of the road near his home in Franklin Township. Harlow said the driver called 911 and stayed with him until first responders arrived.

Authorities said he was run over by a slow-moving vehicle.

"Evidence has shown that the child was run over at a slow speed," Pennsylvania State Police Troop G's tweeted. "A search warrant was obtained for a vehicle that was in the area at the time. The driver has been interviewed."

Harlow said counseling is being provided for students and staff at Tyrone Elementary School.

"Our community is truly grieved by this terrible loss. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," Harlow said in the post.

State police are investigating.

At least five children have been killed this week and seven injured when they were hit by drivers near school bus stops, authorities said.

As we remember the three children struck and killed at their bus stop, watch these school bus safety tips for drivers to help prevent another tragedy.

CNN contributed to this report.
