North Carolina school bus driver suspected of setting up hit on student, police say

DURHAM, N.C. -- Police in North Carolina said they believe a school bus driver may have ordered someone to shoot a 17-year-old high school student.

The story unfolded on May 29 near the Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road in north Durham. According to a search warrant, the Northern High School student had just gotten off the bus when gunfire rang out from some nearby bushes.

Bullets hit the family's home, but the teen was not injured.

Investigators said they believe his school bus driver may have coordinated the attack while driving the bus.

Authorities wrote in the search warrant that the bus driver had gotten into a fight with one of the boy's relatives before the shooting.

Police said security video from school bus No. 611 shows the bus driver exchange derogatory words with the teenager before the shooting.

According to investigators, the video also shows the driver texting throughout the bus route and just as the student gets off the bus.

Police said the bus driver never reported the shooting.

Durham Public Schools said the substitute driver was fired the following day for not reporting the incident and for texting and driving.

The driver had been employed with the school district since September.

DPS released this statement:

"Our bus drivers as a group are committed to keeping students safe on the road and at bus stops. We will not accept any conduct by a school bus driver that does not uphold this commitment."
