Chicago police investigating after woman, 76, found dead, man, 80, critical in apparent Schorsch Village carbon monoxide poisoning

CHICAGO -- One person was found dead and another in critical condition inside an apartment Tuesday in Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.About 9 p.m., a 76-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were found in the 6700-block of West Belmont Avenue, on the floor of a second-floor apartment bedroom unresponsive, police said.There was no sign of trauma, but high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside the apartment, police said.They were both brought to Community First Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was listed in critical condition, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the woman, police said.Area Five detectives are investigating.