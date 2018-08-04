Thirty Chicago-area girls race to the finish line in solar-power race cars made out of recycled refrigerators.Now in its fifth year, the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby took place Saturday at the Daley Plaza.Inspired by STEM, the program tests speed and craftsmanship as well as analytical skills and the ability to work together.The students, ages 13 to 18 met regularly over three weeks and worked alongside ComEd mentors to build race cars.They equipped the race cars with software that provides real-time metrics that help the girls drive more safely and efficiently and monitor their speed and battery voltage.The program provides them with learning opportunities, exposure to women professionals in STEM, and prizes.Each participant will receive a $1,500 scholarship.