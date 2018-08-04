SCIENCE

Girls Compete in 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thirty Chicago-area girls race to the finish line in solar-power race cars made out of recycled refrigerators.

Now in its fifth year, the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby took place Saturday at the Daley Plaza.

Inspired by STEM, the program tests speed and craftsmanship as well as analytical skills and the ability to work together.

The students, ages 13 to 18 met regularly over three weeks and worked alongside ComEd mentors to build race cars.

They equipped the race cars with software that provides real-time metrics that help the girls drive more safely and efficiently and monitor their speed and battery voltage.

The program provides them with learning opportunities, exposure to women professionals in STEM, and prizes.

Each participant will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencestudentsicebox derbywomenChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Chicago teens build race cars to compete in 5th annual Icebox Derby
Chicago scientist becomes 1st living person to have NASA mission named after him
Mars Close Approach to peak overnight
World gazes at total lunar eclipse, longest of this century
More Science
Top Stories
Lollapalooza 2018: Hot weather could prove dangerous for festival goers
Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop
Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Postal worker reunites with teen he saved from sex trafficking
Brian Urlacher to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns home
Show More
Frustration builds as police stay mum on Mollie Tibbetts case
Man, 66, shot in East Garfield Park carjacking
Body recovered from Chicago River near South Loop
Saturday marks first-ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
More News