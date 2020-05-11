America's first planetarium celebrates 90 years virtual art, observation party quarantine-style

CHICAGO -- If you're looking for something fun to do in quarantine, then this is for you!
The Adler Planetarium is celebrating its 90th birthday Tuesday and want you to join in the festivities quarantine-style!
The Chicago planetarium is American's first, opening its doors to the public on May 12, 1930.
Over the past nine decades, they have welcomed visitors to connect with the universe. To celebrate the milestone, the museum has teamed up with WNYC Science Friday to present a virtual art and observation party for the whole family!
Organizers invite you to participate in the Astro Artists Club from the comfort of your own home on Science Friday's YouTube channel Tuesday between 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. CST.
Adler experts will guide through a digital solar viewing and share how different types of scientists look at and study our sun.
Participants are asked to bring a sketchbook, notepad, block of clay or other materials to create artwork inspired by what you'll see through their digital telescope and share your work using #LookUp!
They will also have their resident mixologist on hand sharing their drink of the day recipe that can be both adult and kid-friendly.
If you can't make it to the birthday celebration, the Adler also recently launched a new digital Google Arts & Culture exhibit. "90 Years of Stellar Connections" takes a look back on their nine decades of programs and initiatives that have brought people together under our shared sky. Visit adlerplanetarium.org/90years or post your photos on Instagram and tag them with #AdlerYOUniverse or #Adler90th
Astronomy lovers can also tune in to their new podcast series "Stories from the YOUniverse," featuring people from the community sharing their Adler experience from their own voice.
