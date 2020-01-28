Adler Planetarium getting new telescope

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium got a new and improved telescope Tuesday.
It's the observatory's first upgrade in 33 years. Crews used a crane to lift the new 24-inch telescope into place at the Doane Observatory.
The new telescope will be able to collect 44-percent more light and will have better optics. It will be both for visual observing and for research using cameras and instruments.
The old telescope was removed last October.
